Boulder man undergoes amputations after flu ultimately leads to life-threatening sepsis

Two months ago, Josh Meyer from Boulder, was a very active man.

"I was very mindful of my diet and staying healthy. He was outdoors a lot. Skiing, hiking, fly fishing," said Meyer. "The typical Colorado lifestyle."

Courtney Meyer

He is also a veteran, a loving father and a husband.

In early February, his wife, Courtney, was out of town for a few days on a business trip, so he was alone with his two kids when he got the flu. He toughed it out most of the week.

"But on a Friday, Courtney came home that morning, and it was really bad," said Meyer.

She took over and made sure he was comfortable in their basement. She then went upstairs to check on their kids but when she came back down things had taken a turn for the worse.

The Meyer family Courtney Meyer

"I was blue. I was talking incoherently and then I looked at her and I said, 'I think I'm dying,'" said Meyer.

He was then rushed to the hospital. Turns out his flu had turned into streptococcus, pneumonia and sepsis.

The sepsis attacked his heart, lungs and kidneys. To save his life doctors at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora had to remove both his legs. Meyers also lost the use of both of his hands which will also have to be amputated.

Josh says he owes his life to his UCHealth doctors.

Josh Meyer CBS

"Without all the help from a cardiothoracic surgeon, critical care units, all the nurses, doctors, physicians, everybody, you know, I wouldn't be here today," said Meyer.

He's also thankful for all the support he's gotten from the public. His sister started an online fundraiser and shared his story. He says thousands have donated and reached out to him.

"The outpouring of love and messages from the people that I know and don't know and the generosity and has been incredible and extremely humbling," said Meyers.

And he says if you get sick use your best judgment, but never hesitate to reach out for help.

Courtney Meyer

"We all get sick. And I think once you're sick for a couple of days or so, linger on, it's probably a good idea to go have a professional check it out," said Meyers.

Meyers isn't out of the woods. He still has a long road ahead of him including trying to figure what his new normal will be. He says he can't wait to get back out fly fishing.