Aurora quadruple homicide suspect Joseph Castorena arrested in Mexico

A 21-year-old suspect in a quadruple homicide in Aurora was arrested over the weekend in Mexico and has been flown to the United States where he is now in detention. Joseph Castorena was arrested on Saturday in the north-central Mexican state of Aguascalientes.

The following day he was taken by plane to Arizona and was booked into a detention center in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Phoenix. So far it's not clear when he might be brought to Colorado.

Maricopa County/Aurora Police

The crime happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 on the 900 block of Geneva Street. Castorena is accused of shooting and killing the four victims at a house there.

The victims were Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 21; Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 59; Jesus Serrano, 51; and Maria Anita Serrano, 22.

Castorena's brother and a cousin were arrested in the Denver area following the shooting. Both were facing a charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact after they allegedly helped Castorena with his escape following the crime.

According to a news release, the Aurora Police Department's Fugitive Unit became aware that Castorena had fled to Mexico and the officers then worked with the FBI, other federal agencies and Mexican authorities to eventually track him down.

"I would like to thank our federal partners at the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Mexico for teaming up on the arrest," said Art Acevedo, Aurora's interim police chief.