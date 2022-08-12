Bank robbery suspect Jonathan Dugan admits to crimes on Uber camera

Proud Summit County Uber driver Michael McManus says he makes the most trips around the high country for Uber out of anyone. But his trip on July 5 was one for the books.

"I'm picking him up at the Summit County Jail... pull up there... there is a gentleman who says he has been waiting on an Uber for an hour," McManus recalled. "I could tell real quick he was a talker."

McManus said he got to talking with the rider, Jonathan Dugan about how he ended up in jail in the first place. His whole ride is recorded on his dash camera.

"They say I tried to rob a bank with a fake ID," Dugan said, flippantly. "...I didn't try to, I did!"

McManus continued the hours-long drive with the man as he continued to recount his past crimes, even poking fun at the judicial system for not recovering the money he stole.

"They said I took $40,000, it wasn't even half that!" Dugan said in the backseat, unprompted. "They didn't get a penny of it! Well, that's not true, they got $142. And I guess $2,000 bail but I get that back when I go to court."

As McManus and Dugan drove further north, Dugan looked out the window, seemingly lost in thought.

"That's my first bank!" Dugan spurted out, to anyone who was listening.

"What's that now?" McManus asked.

"Fort Collins was my first bank!" Dugan clarified, for McManus, and the dash camera recording his every word.

McManus dropped off the man and was paid by a woman Dugan claimed was his accomplice in the crimes.

"Sure enough she opened her wallet with a ton of money in it and gave me a tip from the loot!" McManus said, laughing. "And told me it was a part of the money they had stolen... just a crazy story."

McManus called law enforcement once McManus was out of the car, and gave them a copy of his video. McManus was later arrested and booked in the Cheyenne, WY jail, according to the Dillon Police Department. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Dugan is facing several charges in Summit County including theft: $2,000-$5,000, forged instrument: possession, and ID Card: display false.