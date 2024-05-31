John Weber named Colorado State University Athletic Director

Colorado State University has a new athletic director. John Weber has been serving as interim CSU athletic director since February when Joe Parker stepped aside from his AD role to become what the university called a "special advisor" to CSU's president.

John Weber CSU

In a statement, CSU President Amy Parsons said, in part, "I've worked closely with John during his time as executive director of the Green and Gold Guard – CSU's NIL collective – and as interim AD. I am confident that he has the vision, experience and skills necessary to lead Rams Athletics into the future. Over the last few months, John secured an agreement to retain Coach Niko Medved, who has led our men's basketball program to the NCAA tournament two of the last three years. He has built strong relationships with coaches, student-athletes, staff, donors and fans. John is bringing a fresh approach to the way we provide support and resources to all our programs and student-athletes, has already implemented new revenue-generation initiatives so our programs are financially strong, and is thinking creatively about enhancements to our fan experiences and in-game activations."

Before his appointment, Weber had most recently been the executive director of the Rams' NIL collective called Green and Gold Guard.

Weber appointed Scott Sidwell as deputy athletic director and chief operating officer.

Joe Parker CBS

Parker had been the athletic director at Colorado State in Fort Collins for approximately 9 years before he was replaced by Weber.

Overall, CSU Rams sports teams have seen a fair amount of success in recent years. That includes a men's basketball team that is nationally ranked.

The annual game for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams in Fort Collins is set for Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The Saturday matchup will air on CBS and Paramount +.

The Buffaloes and the Rams haven't played each other at CSU's stadium since 1996.