Watch CBS News
Sports

Joe Parker forced out of Colorado State University athletic director role

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado State University announced on Monday that Joe Parker will no longer be the school's athletic director. Parker is stepping aside from his AD role and will become what the university calls a "special advisor" to CSU's president.  

joe-parker-2.jpg
CBS

Parker has been the athletic director at Colorado State in Fort Collins for approximately 9 years.

Overall, CSU Rams sports teams have seen a fair amount of success in recent years. That includes a men's basketball team that is nationally ranked. But President Amy Parsons said in a prepared statement that a "new style of leadership" is needed in part because of the "rapidly changing landscape" in collegiate sports.

COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY RAMS FOOTBALL NEW HEAD COACH JAY NORVELL
Colorado State Rams head football coach Jay Norvell holds up a jersey bearing his name as he stands next to CSU Athletic Director Joe Parker during an introductory press conference at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center at Canvas Stadium on Dec. 7, 2021. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Parsons appointed John Weber as the interim CSU athletic director. Weber has most recently been the executive director of the Rams' NIL collective called Green and Gold Guard.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 2:18 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.