Joe Parker forced out of Colorado State University athletic director role

Colorado State University announced on Monday that Joe Parker will no longer be the school's athletic director. Parker is stepping aside from his AD role and will become what the university calls a "special advisor" to CSU's president.

CBS

Parker has been the athletic director at Colorado State in Fort Collins for approximately 9 years.

Overall, CSU Rams sports teams have seen a fair amount of success in recent years. That includes a men's basketball team that is nationally ranked. But President Amy Parsons said in a prepared statement that a "new style of leadership" is needed in part because of the "rapidly changing landscape" in collegiate sports.

Colorado State Rams head football coach Jay Norvell holds up a jersey bearing his name as he stands next to CSU Athletic Director Joe Parker during an introductory press conference at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center at Canvas Stadium on Dec. 7, 2021. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Parsons appointed John Weber as the interim CSU athletic director. Weber has most recently been the executive director of the Rams' NIL collective called Green and Gold Guard.