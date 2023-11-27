Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado judge who discussed swinger lifestyle, sought help using Tinder, accepts public censure

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

John Scipione, a former district court judge in Arapahoe County, has agreed to a public censure and has resigned from his position following a series of ethical infractions. 

john-scipione-1.jpg
John Scipione   CBS

In one case, he told his law clerk "he was consensually non-monogamous and discussed details about a 'ranch' that catered to that 'lifestyle.' He asked the law clerk to assist him in using the Tinder dating application", according to a disciplinary summary released last week.

Scipione agreed to a public censure which took effect Nov. 13. He had resigned as a judge earlier this year.

According to the summary, when Scipione was a judge, he "referred to his legal assistant using a derogatory gendered term" and "made comments that made the law clerk feel uncomfortable."

Regulators also say Scipione emailed a judge presiding over a probate action for his father's estate using his judicial email address.
According to earlier media reports, Scipione previously admitted to a year-long extramarital affair with a court clerk when he was a magistrate. Scipione was also accused of using his position as a judicial officer to seek intimate relationships with fellow court employees or court personnel.

Scipione became a lawyer in Colorado in 1995 according to state records, but his law license is currently listed as "disability inactive." 

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Veteran investigative reporter Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories at CBS News Colorado. As part of The Investigators team, he has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Read his reports or check out his bio & send him an email.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 1:30 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.