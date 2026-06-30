Incumbent Sen. John Hickenlooper projected as winner of Colorado Democratic U.S. Senate primary
Incumbent Sen. John Hickenlooper is projected to have defeated challenger Julie Gonzales in Colorado's Democratic primary election on Tuesday night. Hickenlooper is running for re-election in the U.S. Senate and if he is successfully re-elected he says this will be his final term.
With 70% of the vote counted, the 74-year-old had 57.3% of the vote and Gonzales had 42.7%.
Hickenlooper was elected to the Senate in 2020 after serving first as Denver mayor and then Colorado governor. This would be his second term as a senator representing Colorado.
Julie Gonzales is a Colorado state senator who has worked at an immigration law firm.
Republican Mark Baisley didn't face a challenger for the GOP nomination and will face Hickelooper in the November general election. Baisley is an aerospace engineer and a Colorado state senator.
Election Day is Nov. 3.