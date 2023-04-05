Watch CBS News
Sports

John Elway no longer a part of Denver Broncos organization

By Romi Bean

/ CBS Colorado

John Elway's time with the Denver Broncos organization has come to an end. Following 16 seasons as a player and over a decade as member of the front office, Elway and the Broncos are amicably parting ways.

ELWAY-and-FANGIO-SOUND-2.2.jpg
CBS

 
Elway served as a consultant in the 2022 season and his contract was up at the conclusion of the league year. The team will not be renewing it, but it is an amicable departure.

Elway was part of all three Super Bowl wins. After quarterbacking Denver to back to back titles in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, he returned as the General Manager in 2011 and help put together the 2015 squad that brought home the franchise's third Lombardi trophy.

Elway's tenure as General Manager/Executive VP of Football Operations ended on a down note with zero playoff berths following the Super Bowl win in January of 2016. But the beginning was ripe with success, including five playoff appearances, five AFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and a World Championship.  

Romi Bean
Romi-Bean.jpg

Romi Bean is CBS Colorado's lead sports anchor. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 9:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.