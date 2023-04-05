John Elway no longer a part of Denver Broncos organization

John Elway's time with the Denver Broncos organization has come to an end. Following 16 seasons as a player and over a decade as member of the front office, Elway and the Broncos are amicably parting ways.

CBS



Elway served as a consultant in the 2022 season and his contract was up at the conclusion of the league year. The team will not be renewing it, but it is an amicable departure.

Elway was part of all three Super Bowl wins. After quarterbacking Denver to back to back titles in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, he returned as the General Manager in 2011 and help put together the 2015 squad that brought home the franchise's third Lombardi trophy.

Elway's tenure as General Manager/Executive VP of Football Operations ended on a down note with zero playoff berths following the Super Bowl win in January of 2016. But the beginning was ripe with success, including five playoff appearances, five AFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and a World Championship.