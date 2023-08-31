1 arrested in connection with gunfire in Bennett

One person has been arrested in connection with a disturbance that ended in gunfire in Bennett on Tuesday. Joey Prieto is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and felony menacing.

Joey Prieto Adams County

Prieto, 20, appeared in Adams County court on Thursday morning where he was advised of those charges.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office rushed to Trupp Park in Bennett on Tuesday afternoon on reports of shots fired. A children's soccer practice was happening at the park, and a school across the street was placed into lockdown.

Two males were detained.

School and extracurricular activities were canceled on Wednesday during the investigation.