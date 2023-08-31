Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested in connection with gunfire in Bennett

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person has been arrested in connection with a disturbance that ended in gunfire in Bennett on Tuesday. Joey Prieto is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and felony menacing. 

joey-prieto-adams-co-sheriff.jpg
  Joey Prieto  Adams County

Prieto, 20, appeared in Adams County court on Thursday morning where he was advised of those charges. 

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office rushed to Trupp Park in Bennett on Tuesday afternoon on reports of shots fired. A children's soccer practice was happening at the park, and a school across the street was placed into lockdown. 

Two males were detained. 

School and extracurricular activities were canceled on Wednesday during the investigation. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 12:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.