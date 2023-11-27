Watch CBS News
Local News

President Joe Biden set to visit Colorado this week

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

President Biden set to visit Denver and Pueblo this week
President Biden set to visit Denver and Pueblo this week 00:27

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Colorado this week for two different stops. The plans come after a visit to Pueblo in southern Colorado were canceled last month.

US-POLITICS-BIDEN
President Joe Biden gestures while boarding Air Force One in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 26, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Mr. Biden will be in Denver on Tuesday for a campaign event. Then the president will head south to Pueblo on Wednesday where he plans to visit CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.

He is expected to tout his economic plan and investments in clean energy.

Mr. Biden and his family spent Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Massachusetts, per their family's tradition.  

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 8:41 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.