President Joe Biden set to visit Colorado this week
President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Colorado this week for two different stops. The plans come after a visit to Pueblo in southern Colorado were canceled last month.
Mr. Biden will be in Denver on Tuesday for a campaign event. Then the president will head south to Pueblo on Wednesday where he plans to visit CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.
He is expected to tout his economic plan and investments in clean energy.
Mr. Biden and his family spent Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Massachusetts, per their family's tradition.
