President Joe Biden to spend Thanksgiving on Nantucket with family

President Biden continues family tradition of Thanksgiving on Nantucket

President Biden continues family tradition of Thanksgiving on Nantucket

President Biden continues family tradition of Thanksgiving on Nantucket

BOSTON – President Joe Biden will continue a Thanksgiving family tradition this week in Massachusetts

Biden will eat his Thanksgiving turkey with family on Nantucket, as he has in years past.

During the Biden family trip to Nantucket last Thanksgiving, the president and first lady shopped at local stores for Small Business Saturday, attended a Christmas tree lighting, and brought pies to local firefighters.

Biden will pardon two turkeys named "Liberty" and "Bell" during an annual White House ceremony Monday.

On Sunday, he and the first lady served an early Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of service members from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Gerald R. Ford at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia, the largest installation of its kind in the world, along with their families.