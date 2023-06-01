President Joe Biden delivers commencement address at Air Force Academy

President Joe Biden is in Colorado to address graduating cadets at the Air Force Academy on Thursday morning. The school's 65th graduation ceremony is taking place at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

This is Biden's first visit to the Centennial State this year. He made a brief trip to the Colorado mountains last fall to mark the new national monument status for Camp Hale.



Biden has delivered the commencement address at the Air Force Academy two other times. Both were when he was serving as vice president. On Thursday he'll become the ninth sitting president to deliver the address.

Last month Biden greeted the Air Force Falcons football team at the White House and presented them with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

Thursday's ceremony started at 9:30 a.m.

On Monday, the president honored U.S. troops who died fighting for their country in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.