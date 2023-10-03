Watch Live: Denver police to ask for public's help locating suspect in murder of man found dead in Saguache County
On Tuesday afternoon representatives from the Denver Police Department will hold a news conference to discuss their identification of a suspect in the murder of James Montoya. Montoya's remains were found in Saguache County in July after he went missing earlier in the year.
Watch the news conference, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time, on CBS News Colorado's stream.
Police are now looking for Jesus Arvizo, who is pictured below:
The remains of Montoya, who lived in Lakewood, were found while the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was investigating the disappearance of Edna Quintana in Saguache County. That's the same county where Suzanne Morphew's remains were recently found.
