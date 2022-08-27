Jessie Robert Martinez accused of robbing bank in Greeley

Investigators took a man into custody for unrelated charges and then connected him to a recent bank robbery in Greeley.

Jessie Robert Martinez, 36, was being held by Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 19 when deputies recognized him as the suspect for a bank robbery that happened in Greeley on Aug. 13.

LARIMER COUNTY

According to Greeley Police Department, police responded to the robbery at First Bank, 4322 9th Street Road. Suspect photos were then shared by Greeley PD on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 19 when Larimer deputies had apprehended Martinez on different charges, deputies recognized him as the suspect of the First Bank robbery in Greeley from the images shared by police on social media.

On Aug, 25, Greeley PD shared in a Facebook post, Martinez was being held at Larimer County Jail ahead of being extradited to Weld County.

Martinez faces charges for Robbery, a Class 4 Felony and Theft by Force, Threat or Intimidation, a Class 5 Felony.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Brunmeier at 970-351-5352.