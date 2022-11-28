Denver man Jerome Bravo pleads guilty to 10 armed bank robberies

A Denver man has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection to a series of bank robberies last year. Jerome Bravo, 39, made the plea in an agreement with federal prosecutors.

According to the FBI, Bravo robbed 10 banks in Denver, Aurora and Arvada between Jan. 6, 20201 and March 31, 2021. In the Jan. 6 robbery, he had a handgun, pointed it at the teller and said, "Don't move, I'm going to shoot you." After taking money from the drawer, he jumped back over the counter and left the bank.

Denver Man Pleads Guilty to 10 Armed Bank Robberies: Jerome Bravo of Denver has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. https://t.co/cIApyoTZiP — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) November 28, 2022

The FBI said that Bravo had a history of waving handguns around in the banks and pointing a weapon at tellers and people inside during the robberies. In some of the instances, Bravo threatened to shoot tellers and people at the bank.

CBS

As part of the plea agreement, Bravo agrees to be liable for the restitution of $127,738 to the banks he robbed.

The list of banks targeted are:

Jan. 6, 2021- KeyBank on East Arizona Place in Aurora.

Feb. 4, 2021 - BBVA Compass 800 North Broadway in Denver.

Feb. 8, 2021 - KeyBank located on East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora.

Feb. 8, 2021 - KeyBank East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial, Colorado.

Feb. 9, 2021 - BBVA Compass on East Bellview in Denver.

Feb. 18, 2021 - FirstBank on East Evans Avenue in Denver.

March 1, 2021 - KeyBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 17, 2021 - FirstBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 - KeyBank East 1st Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 - BBVA Compass on North Yarrow Street in Arvada.

He also had an accomplice in some of the robberies. That accomplice has been identified by the FBI as Jonathan Gullete. He is in custody and scheduled to go on trial Feb. 27, 2023.