2 indicted in 10 violent bank robberies in Denver, Aurora

Two men have been indicted for committing 10 bank robberies from January through March last year. The men are Jonathan Gullette, 24, of Aurora and Jerome Bravo, 37, of Denver.

CBS

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, the two are accused of a pattern of violent, armed "take-over" bank robberies where they entered the banks, held occupants at gunpoint, and forced employees to turn over cash.

The suspects are also suspected of committing two armed carjackings prior to two of the bank robberies.

The list of banks targeted are:

Jan. 6, 2021- KeyBank on East Arizona Place in Aurora.

Feb. 4, 2021 - BBVA Compass 800 North Broadway in Denver.

Feb. 8, 2021 - KeyBank located on East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora.

Feb. 8, 2021 - KeyBank East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial, Colorado.

Feb. 9, 2021 - BBVA Compass on East Bellview in Denver.

Feb. 18, 2021 - FirstBank on East Evans Avenue in Denver.

March 1, 2021 - KeyBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 17, 2021 - FirstBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 - KeyBank East 1st Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 - BBVA Compass on North Yarrow Street in Arvada.

Bravo remains in custody pending trial and Gullette remains on the run.

If anyone has any information about a bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you may remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).