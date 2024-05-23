Jeremy Rocha sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction in 2022 deadly shooting on I-70 in Colorado

Sentencing underway for Jeremy Rocha after murder conviction in deadly shooting on I-70 in Colorado

Sentencing underway for Jeremy Rocha after murder conviction in deadly shooting on I-70 in Colorado

Sentencing underway for Jeremy Rocha after murder conviction in deadly shooting on I-70 in Colorado

A judge sentenced Jeremy Jacob Rocha to life in prison without the possibility of parole the deadly shooting on I-70 that stemmed from a street racing incident. The shooting happened June 18, 2022, in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.

CBS

The jury returned the guilty verdict last week where they found Rocha guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree murder- extreme indifference and four counts of attempted murder.

Jeremy Rocha Aurora Police

John Jaros died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That's when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped traffic and police said Rocha fired multiple shots, killing him.

Jaros' family and friends were in Adams County Court for the sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Glen Haven Fire Department

Jaros lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.