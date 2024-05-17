Jeremy Rocha convicted of murder in 2022 deadly shooting on I-70 in Colorado

A jury returned a guilty verdict Friday for Jeremy Jacob Rocha in the deadly shooting on I-70 that stemmed from a street racing incident. The shooting happened June 18, 2022, in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.

CBS

Rocha was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree murder- extreme indifference and four counts of attempted murder.

Jeremy Rocha Aurora Police

John Jaros died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That's when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped traffic and police said Rocha fired multiple shots, killing him.

Jaros lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.

Glen Haven Fire Department

Sentencing is scheduled for Rocha at 10:30 a.m. on May 23 in Adams County Court.