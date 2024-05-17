Watch CBS News
Local News

Jeremy Rocha convicted of murder in 2022 deadly shooting on I-70 in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Jury deliberates fate of Jeremy Rocha in murder trial
Jury deliberates fate of Jeremy Rocha in murder trial 01:46

A jury returned a guilty verdict Friday for Jeremy Jacob Rocha in the deadly shooting on I-70 that stemmed from a street racing incident. The shooting happened June 18, 2022, in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.

i-70-john-jaros-shooting.jpg
CBS

Rocha was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree murder- extreme indifference and four counts of attempted murder.    

jeremy-rocha-mug.jpg
Jeremy Rocha Aurora Police

John Jaros died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers.  Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That's when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped traffic and police said Rocha fired multiple shots, killing him. 

Jaros lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department

john-jaros.jpg
Glen Haven Fire Department

Sentencing is scheduled for Rocha at 10:30 a.m. on May 23 in Adams County Court.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 3:04 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.