Watch CBS News
Local News

Jennifer Lopez announces tour, will stop in Denver this summer

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Jennifer Lopez will be performing in the Mile High City later this year. The pop star announced her new tour on Thursday morning.

LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF
Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30th in Capri, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

The "This Is Me...Now" tour will consist of concerts at more than 30 cities in North America this summer. The Colorado concert will be at Ball Arena in Denver on July 22.

JLo hasn't gone on tour for 5 years. She's releasing a new album called "This Is Me...Now" on Friday.

A presale for the tour starts this weekend, then the general sale through Live Nation for tickets will begin on Feb. 23.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show off matching Valentine's Day tattoos

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 7:50 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.