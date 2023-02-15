Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show off matching Valentine's Day tattoos

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their Valentine's Day by getting complementary tattoos, with Lopez unveiling the new ink on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Commitment. Happy Valentine's Day my love," JLo wrote to Affleck in the caption, alongside a series of photos of the couple — both recent, and from their famous appearance together at the 2003 Academy Awards.

Lopez's tattoo design is an infinity sign with their names, Ben and Jennifer, interwoven in the symbol. Affleck's tattoo is comprised of two intersecting arrows, with B and J initials symbolizing the two actors.

The move prompted a positive response from celebrities and brands alike.

Dunkin', which featured the couple in its first ever Super Bowl commercial, commented in a series of loving emojis.

"Gon' head girl!" commented actress Keke Palmer.

FILE -- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of "Daredevil" at the Village Theatre on Feb. 9, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot last summer in a whirlwind Las Vegas wedding. The couple originally dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged before going their separate ways; each going on to marry and subsequently divorce different partners. They then found their way back to one another in 2021.