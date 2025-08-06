MLB calling up first female umpire for Marlins-Braves games this weekend

New Jersey umpire hopes to make history as first woman ever to call MLB regular-season game

Jen Pawol is set to become the first woman to umpire in Major League Baseball when she works games this weekend between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

Pawol will work the bases in Saturday's doubleheader at Truist Park and the plate on Sunday, an MLB spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday. She's also scheduled to have the plate on Sunday.

Pawol, a 48-year-old from New Jersey. attended Hofstra University, where she played softball. She worked spring training games in 2024 and this year.

"Once I started umpiring, I was like, 'this is for me,'" Pawol said last year while working the Florida Grapefruit League. "I can't explain it. It's just in my DNA."

Umpire Jen Pawol takes her position during a spring training baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals on March 4, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jeff Roberson / AP

"This historic accomplishment in baseball is a reflection of Jen's hard work, dedication and love of the game," Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. "She has earned this opportunity, and we are proud of the strong example she has set, particularly for all the women and young girls who aspire to roles on the field. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my congratulations to Jen and her family on this milestone."

Pawol previously attended MLB's Umpire Camps, a developmental initiative held around the country for the league's prospective umpires, MLB spokesperson Mike Teevan told CBS News.

After the camps, Pawol became a Minor League umpire in 2016, and she will be making history as the first female umpire to work a regular MLB season game.

MLB's move comes 28 years after the gender barrier for game officials was broken in the NBA, 10 years after it ended the NFL and three years after the men's soccer World Cup employed a female referee. The NHL still has not had a woman referee.

Pawol in 2024 became the first woman to umpire big league spring training games since Ria Cortesio in 2007. Cortesio spent nine years in the minor leagues, including the last five in the Double-A Southern League, then was released after the 2007 season.

FILE - Home plate umpire Jen Pawol calls a strike during the third inning of a spring training baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, March 10, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jeff Roberson / AP

Pawol was an all-state softball and soccer player in New Jersey for three seasons in each sport at West Milford High School. She went to Hofstra on a softball scholarship and became a three-time all-conference pick and was on the USA Baseball women's national baseball team in 2001.

Pawol got a master's degree and was living in the Binghamton area of New York and taking teacher certification classes at Elmira College while still playing on the side.

"I wasn't really satisfied," she said last year. "Coming off of a huge competitive career, just playing locally, I wasn't getting my fix. And I remember looking at the umpire and being like, I think that's it. I got to go for that."

After umpiring NCAA softball from 2010-16, she attended an MLB umpire tryout camp in 2015, was invited to the Umpire Training Academy at Vero Beach, Florida, and was offered a job in the Gulf Coast League in 2016.

Violet Palmer became the NBA's first woman referee when she worked Dallas' opener at Vancouver on Oct. 31, 1997, and Sarah Thomas was the NFL's first woman on-field official when she served as line judge for Kansas City's game at Houston on Sept. 13, 2015.

Stéphanie Frappart of France became the first woman to referee a men's World Cup game when she worked Germany's 4-2 group stage win over Costa Rica on Dec. 1, 2022, and Rebecca Walsh became the first to referee in England's Premier League when she officiated Burnley's 2-0 win at Fulham on Dec. 23, 2023.

MLB has 76 full-time staff umpires and uses fill-ins on crews for openings created by injuries and vacations.