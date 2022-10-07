Jefferson, Douglas, Boulder counties rank in top 5 in state for deadly crashes

The Colorado State Patrol wants to cut down on traffic deaths involving distracted drivers, aggressive drivers and drivers under the influence. In 2021, Colorado saw a 20-year high in crashes involving drivers leaving their lanes.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators said fatal crashes caused by lane violations was up 74%.

The five counties that had the largest quantity of fatalities:

El Paso County Douglas County Boulder County Mesa County Jefferson County

Data shows that Saturday was the deadliest day of the week for lane violation crashes.