Jefferson, Douglas, Boulder counties rank in top 5 in state for deadly crashes

Traffic deaths surged to a 20-year high in 2021
The Colorado State Patrol wants to cut down on traffic deaths involving distracted drivers, aggressive drivers and drivers under the influence. In 2021, Colorado saw a 20-year high in crashes involving drivers leaving their lanes. 

Investigators said fatal crashes caused by lane violations was up 74%. 

The five counties that had the largest quantity of fatalities:

  1. El Paso County  
  2. Douglas County  
  3. Boulder County  
  4. Mesa County  
  5. Jefferson County

Data shows that Saturday was the deadliest day of the week for lane violation crashes. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 9:02 PM

