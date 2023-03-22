Jefferson County transfers 20+ acres to Westernaires Youth Organization

Jefferson County has transferred nearly 21 acres southeast of the Jeffco Fairgrounds to the Westernaires, an organization that has served area youth since 1949. Appearing at the National Western Stock Show and other events, the Westernairers are considered a precious bit of Americana with a salute to Western heritage.

"In our 50-year history we have transferred many properties to cities, towns and park districts in Jeffco and required they be used solely for park and open space purposes; this is also the case with this conveyance," said Tom Hoby, Director of Jefferson County Open Space, in a statement.

The arena and boarding facilities that the Westernaires use has been leased to them for free in the past. It's located on the Fairgrounds property near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Indiana Street.

Now the transfer of land gives the Westernaires a permanent home on property they have used for their programs and facilities for several decades. If it is not used for its programs or other park and open space purposes, the county can elect to take the property back.

"We are proud to celebrate the western heritage of Jefferson County and appreciate the continued support of the county's leadership," said Bill Schleicher, Director of Westernaires, in a statement.

Westernaires is a mounted precision drill organization composed of local-area youngsters from 9 to 19 years of age.