Group of Jefferson County residents oppose construction of warehouse near Hyatt Lake

Some Jefferson County residents oppose construction of warehouse near Hyatt Lake

Some Jefferson County residents oppose construction of warehouse near Hyatt Lake

Some Jefferson County residents oppose construction of warehouse near Hyatt Lake

The resistance in the area of South 64th Avenue and McIntyre Road in Northwest Jefferson County isn't hard to detect.

It's by Hyatt Lake where beautiful homes overlook a beautiful view.

Neighbors have gotten together to fight against plans to put in large warehouses by the lake.

"Bring in development, but it doesn't need to be this expansive and destructive to the environment in the neighborhood," said Kristi Wasson, who lives in the area.

Plans posted by the group McIntyre Neighbors United show plans for three large warehouses.

Residents are asking the Jefferson County commissioners to put a moratorium on such structures.

"It's going to dramatically change the neighborhood," Bo Goldstein said. "Not just our neighborhood, but the neighborhoods around us. There are four or five neighborhoods that back this area because it is such a huge project being proposed."

The property owner, Scott Carlson, told CBS News Colorado the area is already zoned for light industrial development and there is no need for a moratorium.

He said they would be demolishing old buildings and replacing them with modern ones.

But residents look at it differently and brought children to address the commissioners.

"I'll trust you on this because it's nature's home -- because it would not make the environment nice," one said.

Yard signs warning against large trucks that would be coming, but the property owner says the neighbors are exaggerating.

Residents like Wasson are worried: "I thought about relocating. Do I really want to be here?"

No action has been taken by the commissioners thus far on the moratorium request.