Jefferson County proposal would close Lookout Mountain Road at night

From sun up to sun down, Lookout Mountain is full of activity.

"I have seen a couple of things but normally it's not at the time I'm out here," one cyclist told CBS News Colorado.

After dark, Jefferson County Park rangers like Mary Ann Bonnell say the activity continues, but not the kind you want.

"I'm picking up underwear, bras, needles, empty dispensary containers, fast food, empty alcohol containers, half full alcohol containers, the picture that is painted says everything about what's going on there overnight," Bonnell said.

To stop the increase in vandalism and illegal activity.

Jefferson County Open Space wants to put automated gates near the bottom of the Chimney Gulch Trailhead and another near the top of the mountain.

"We've tried signage, when you go up to patrol it is a fool's errand there's a constant stream of new people coming in," Bonnell said.

Those who come to enjoy the beauty of the mountain during the day, see no issue with the proposal.

"I see bullet shells, I see beer cans, I see writing on the rocks, on the guardrails. I think for the safety of people and the residents I don't think it's a bad idea," the cyclist said.

But those who live on the west side of Lookout Mountain Road have questions.

"What if there's a fire or some emergency where we have to go down that way, there's no choice are we supposed to sit around and wait?" Jackie Webster asked.

Webster has called the area home for nearly 30 years and worries those unwanted visitors will have to go somewhere.

"Quite frankly it's going to push a lot of it back in towards us and we already have a problem," Webster said.

Bonnell says while closure discussions started decades ago, it's not a done deal, and want to hear from those closest to the problem first.

"If we can address those concerns and make sure people feel safe and like this is a good solution then we will proceed," Bonnell said.

If you'd like to weigh in on the idea there will be a community meeting next Week. More Information here.