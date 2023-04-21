Investigators release photo of rock damage to windshield of victim Alexa Bartell

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators released a photo showing the damage from a rock that went through the glass and struck and killed Alexa Bartell. Bartell, 20 died after a rock was thrown through the windshield of her car as she drove north in the 10600 block of Indiana Street Wednesday night.

Jefferson County

Bartell's death is believed to be linked to several other incidents in the area that same night and early Thursday morning. Two other people have minor injuries after rocks described as larger than softballs and ranging from three to five pounds came through their windshields.

The photo released by investigators of Bartell's vehicle shows a large hole in the windshield where the rock shattered the glass.

Alexa Bartell Jefferson County

Alexa was on the phone with a friend when all of a sudden the phone call went silent. The car drove off Indiana Street, through a small wire fence and off into a field. The friend did a location search on her phone and found she was not moving. She arrived to find Alexa still in her car, well off the road in a field, fatally injured.

The incidents being investigated include:

10:04 p.m. Wednesday – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured

10:36 p.m. Wednesday – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

10:37 p.m. Wednesday – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. Wedneday – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. Thursday – Arvada - Hwy 93 at Hwy 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Jeffco Sheriff's tip line at 303-271-5612.

#Tesla owners in #Jeffco - We need your help! Bc your cars constantly records activity while driving, pls check your system for footage that may be evidence of the #rockthrowing crime spree and death of Alexa Bartell. Details: https://t.co/pkyRfZ57Xt

MAP https://t.co/jqNqFKQBt9 pic.twitter.com/ANsUoQksAX — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 21, 2023

Investigators are also asking for additional help from Tesla drivers who were in the area that night in hopes that the car cameras may have captured some footage that will be useful in the case.

We need your help! @CrimeStoppersCO is offering a reward of up to $2,000. Call MDCS at 720-913-STOP (7867). No piece of information is insignificant. We want to hear from you if you have home security or dash cameras that may show the vehicle driving by. https://t.co/EDpQ53NDjO pic.twitter.com/moHDKmfxIK — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 21, 2023

Anyone with information about the rock throwing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.