Jefferson County man accused of shooting his roommate while on meth

A Jefferson County man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting his roommate in a Ken Caryl apartment while under the influence of meth.

Ryan Moore is accused of shooting his roommate at an apartment complex near Ken Caryl and Simms late Tuesday night.

Ryan Moore Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

According to court documents, the victim called 911 from the bathroom floor with several gunshot wounds. A friend showed up at the apartment after the shooting and told deputies he knew the victim and that Moore was someone investigators needed to speak with.

A few hours later, a man covered in dirt and mud showed up at the apartment and spoke to deputies, telling them he was Moore and was the roommate of the victim. He admitted to damaging the closet door of the victim and stealing a safe from the room. He was afraid his Parole Officers would show up and cite him for drinking alcohol, and needed money inside the safe to escape.

At that time, Moore was taken into custody and agreed to answer questions.

Moore told investigators he was acting on what he perceived as a threat from his roommate when he decided to try to kill his roommate. He obtained a gun, but wouldn't tell investigators how he got it. When he brought it home, he loaded it and accidentally fired a shot into the floor. That woke up his roommate, who then loaded his own gun. Moore then said he started firing until the magazine was empty.

Two bullets went through the wall of the apartment next door, coming within two feet of hitting two people sleeping on the other side of the wall.

Moore then ran from the apartment and told detectives he threw his gun into a water retention pond.

He admitted to being under the influence of meth at the time of the shooting, and that he was on probation for previous crimes in Denver. An ankle monitor confirmed the time and locations he provided to investigators.

Moore also admitted he had planned to kill his roommate for "around two days," and that after running from the apartment, he tried to find his roommate again to kill him.