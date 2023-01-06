Jefferson County still doesn't know why emergency alert was sent to thousands

Jefferson County officials still don't know why an emergency alert sent last month was mistakenly sent to thousands instead of just 40 people.

"Only about 25 people were identified to receive this, and the operator, once it was sent out, noticed it was much greater than that," said Michael Brewer, deputy director for Jefferson County 911, in an interview with CBS News Colorado last month.

Roughly 400,000 people got that alert instead.

A report released this week states that human error was ruled out and that no system technical failure was identified. The alert was supposed to go out to the phone numbers connected to an apartment complex in Lakewood.

Instead, thousands received the Dec. 18 alert which urged them to shelter in place.