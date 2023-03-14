Jefferson County commissioners vote to give fairgrounds to private organization

The horses graze on what has been Jefferson County property.

Now the County commissioners have voted to give it away to the Westernaires.

CBS News Colorado reporter, Rick Sallinger, asked commission chair Andy Kerr, "Aren't you giving away county land to a private organization?" He responded, "we really see the Westernaires as much more than that."

The organization is a precision-mounted drill team where kids can learn about horses and life.

"It gave me a lot of confidence I didn't have a lot of skills and help me throughout my entire life," said Nicole Skillman, a volunteer who graduated from the group.

the Westernaires are highly acclaimed, but a former county attorney, Frank Huftless, challenged the giveaway.

"That property was paid for with taxpayer money, the Westernaires are a private nonprofit," he said.

The 20 acres involved are located at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Kerr says it was important to keep the organization there.

"People would be hard-pressed to make the case that the Westernaires are anything but an integral part of the Jefferson County fabric," Kerr said.

The horses allow young people to receive a head start on their interests.

"These kids get out here the first time there they are afraid of the horses and then after a year they're not afraid anymore," said Brian, another volunteer of the group.

By giving away the property the county no longer has to worry about water contamination from the horses' waste. It previously paid a sizable sum of money to correct the problem.