Colorado high school students get a head start on healthcare careers

Some Colorado high school students are getting a head start on their future healthcare careers, gaining hands-on experience before they graduate.

Students listen to a mentor at Lutheran Hospital. Jefferson County School District

This week, students from Bear Creek, Golden and Wheat Ridge High Schools spent time shadowing healthcare professionals at Lutheran Hospital. It's part of a partnership with Jeffco Public Schools that gives students a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the medical field.

From emergency rooms to the pharmacy and lab, students explored different career paths. They even learned lifesaving skills through a "Stop the Bleed" training session.

A student learns how to pack a wound with gauze. Jefferson County School District

CTE student Kenny Chiv said, "It's nice to see the different environment of the medical field and to talk to all of the personnel and see jobs they go through every day and the struggles and easiest parts and why they enjoy it the most."

So far, 90 students have participated in or are completing the program, and two have already landed jobs through the partnership.

CTE student Kenny Chiv shares why he likes the partnership between Jeffco Schools and Lutheran Hospital. Jefferson County School District

The goal is to show students that they don't have to wait until after college to get their feet in the door in healthcare.