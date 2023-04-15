JeffCo homeowners find sprinkler systems hit by thieves

The Sunrise Creek neighborhood on the south end of Jefferson County is just one of the areas where thieves have found a new item to steal.

"We think that the reason these reports are coming in now is because people are turning on their sprinkler systems and that's how they are finding out here is a copper portion of their sprinkler system that has been stolen," said Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

In the last week, Kelley says they've had 13 people report similar thefts and expect that number to grow when temperatures start warming up.

"We do recommend you take a step outside... take a look at your system. It's going to benefit you to know in advance before you turn them on," she said.

Copper thefts are certainly not a new trend. Thieves have targeted light rail lines, construction sites, and even sprinkler systems at one point.

In 2013, the City of Aurora worried their drinking water was at risk because so many backflow preventers had been stolen.

But Kelley says it's a new one in Jefferson County and they want homeowners to take precautions.

"This is likely happening at night. So, it's those Ring cameras, it's the lighting, the motion lighting... its signs that say 'there is surveillance on the home,' little things like that." she said.