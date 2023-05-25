JeffCo Clerk and Record's Office to host "Passport Palooza"

On May 30, the Jefferson County Clerk and Record's Office will host its "Passport Palooza" as residents will be able to go into the office for appointment-free passport processing.

The event is happening inside the courthouse building, located on 6th Avenue and Johnson Road, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County leaders are urging residents to RSVP online, so the courthouse can prepare to have proper staffing. They also ask to bring all the proper documents needed for processing.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/45xigXn