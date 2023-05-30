Watch CBS News
Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder's Office hosts "Passport-palooza"

It's currently taking many Americans a longer amount of time than they might expect to get passports before they plan to go on trips outside the country. The Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder's Office hosted its "Passport-palooza" on Tuesday in hopes of expediting the process for some people.

This week's event was primarily held for those people who are getting their first passport or getting a new one after their old one had expired more than 5 years ago.

"We had a few difficulties understanding what to do, so they directed us to come here so we could do it all in one day and it worked out," said Maame Osei-Fordwell.

The event started in the morning inside the county courthouse building, located on 6th Avenue and Johnson Road, and was scheduled to continue through 5 p.m.

