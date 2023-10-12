Men steal $12,000 worth of jeans from Colorado Kohl's store, Aurora police frustrated

Aurora police is looking for a group of men who have stolen nearly $12,000 worth of jeans from a Colorado Kohl's store.



Aurora Police

Over the last month, four suspects entered the Kohl's on Ironton Street, grabbed handfuls of jeans and walked out without paying. APD says they've stolen from the store six times.

"They'll go in and load up a duffel bags or wagons with lots and lots of jeans and walk out. It takes them about 45 seconds every time," said Officer Kyle Stai. "I've never seen the same suspects stealing from the same place so many times. It's like they know they're not going to get caught. That's kind of the most frustrating part."

Surveillance video captured the men stealing and leaving the store. APD says the gray Honda CRV they were seen driving off in has stolen plates.



Aurora Police

"I'm assuming they're selling the jeans somewhere. Facebook marketplace, maybe. Craigslist. We've been looking into that. And so far, we haven't found anything that really stands out," said Stai. "Maybe they're supplying them to somebody else who's selling them? That's where it can get difficult to find them."

Kohl's along with nearby Dick's Sporting Goods and Ross in the Havana Business Improvement District have been among the biggest retail theft targets in the country.

Councilman and business owner Dustin Zvonek says it's frustrating.

"We get nearly two thirds of our revenue from sales tax, so having retail businesses in the city is critical," said Zvonek. "What we don't want to see is retailers, big box, small mom and pop shops, leaving the city because of the uptick in retail theft that we're experiencing."

Nationwide, petty shoplifting to organized sprees have trickled down to customers through price jumps and store closures.

The Colorado Organized Retail Theft Alliance works to tackle the problem statewide. Last year, Aurora City Council voted for minimum jail sentences of three days for shoplifters convicted of stealing $300 or more worth of goods.

"What we've done has been effective in creating some deterrence and there have been some people prosecuted under our new law," said Zvonek. "But in order to really address this, I believe that we need to see our state lawmakers take bold action to do more to help combat retail theft, motor vehicle theft, and all sorts of crimes that are arising in our state."

APD has offered the store an option of hiring off-duty officers for added security. While property crimes don't take priority for police, APD's determined to end the stealing spree.

"It's just property. It's not worth anybody getting hurt over. These guys could be dangerous. They could be armed. We don't know," said Stai.

If you witness this type of theft, APD says do not engage. Remember all the details you can and call police.

If you have any information on these individuals, please call Aurora PD at 303-739-1840.