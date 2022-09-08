Watch CBS News
JBS building catches fire in Greeley

Firefighters responded to a roof fire at a JBS building in Greeley
Firefighters rushed to the JBS hide processing building in Greeley on Wednesday night. The fire was at the building on 6th Avenue behind the meat processing plant. 

The building was evacuated and no one was hurt. The fire was ruled an accident. 

Greeley fire said this fire is an example to be careful with equipment that produces sparks during hot and dry weather. 

First published on September 8, 2022 / 5:26 PM

