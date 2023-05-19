Acclaimed jazz singer Cyrille Aimée performs in Denver one night only

Jazz enthusiasts are getting a treat at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus. Cyrille Aimée. Aimée has become an acclaimed vocalist in the jazz world. She started singing on the street corners in Europe and has worked her way up to the famed Applo Theatre in New York City. The French chanteuse was also nominated for a Grammy award.

Jazz singer Cyrille Aimée CBS

"My music is always changing so right now I'm writing a lot of songs and I guess my songs sound… there's definitely jazz in there, there's R&B and pop," Aimée told CBS News Colorado.

Aimée performs Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. It's the final performance in the Newman Center Presents season.

Tickets are on sale now for the Newman Center Presents season starting in September. The Newman Center Presents series showcases renowned artists from around the world. There are five subscription packages available: Dance Series, Jazz Series, Director's Choice 5, Director's Choice 9 and Mix 4.

The season includes performances by the Martha Graham Dance Company, Maria Schneider Orchestra, and the Emmet Cohen Trio, among many more.