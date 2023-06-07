"JAWS" added to this year's Film on the Rocks lineup

Film on the Rocks set to return

Denver Film announced on Wednesday the horror movie "JAWS" will be screened at Red Rocks Amphitheater as part of Film on the Rocks this summer.

Other movies that will be featured include "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Return of the Jedi" as well as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

JAWS will be shown at Red Rocks on July 6 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the film starting at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and 35 for VIP access. Get more information about the movies at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at denverfilm.org.

Several different local bands will provide entertainment before the films.

Film on the Rocks 2023 schedule:

June 12: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

June 19: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

July 6: JAWS

July 10: Top Gun: Maverick

July 24: Mamma Mia!

Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi