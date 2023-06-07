Watch CBS News
Local News

"JAWS" added to this year's Film on the Rocks lineup

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Film on the Red Rocks set to return
Film on the Rocks set to return 03:11

Denver Film announced on Wednesday the horror movie "JAWS" will be screened at Red Rocks Amphitheater as part of Film on the Rocks this summer.

Other movies that will be featured include "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Return of the Jedi" as well as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

JAWS will be shown at Red Rocks on July 6 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the film starting at 8:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $20 for general admission and 35 for VIP access. Get more information about the movies at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at denverfilm.org.

Several different local bands will provide entertainment before the films.

Film on the Rocks 2023 schedule:

June 12: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

June 19: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

July 6: JAWS 

July 10: Top Gun: Maverick

July 24: Mamma Mia!

Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.