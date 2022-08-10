Reward increased in search for hit-and-run driver who killed Jason Lyman and his 2 dogs

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who ran over 41-year-old Jason Lyman and his two dogs is now up to $10,000. The man and the dogs died.

It happened last Friday at 2:30 a.m. on Reservoir Road in Aurora near Horizon Middle School.

Police say the suspect was driving a Toyota Sequoia and fled the scene. Investigators are looking for any cameras that may have captured anyone walking in the area between 2:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

A friend told CBS News Colorado that Lyman was walking his dogs in the middle of the night because he had just gotten done working a late shift at his job.

Anyone with information, pictures or video is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).