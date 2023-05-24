Gov. Jared Polis signs property tax bill designed to bring relief to homeowners

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill designed to bring homeowners property tax relief on Wednesday. The measure now needs voter approval.

Coloradans saw increases ranging from 30% to 70%.

CBS

Polis signed the bill into law outside a home in Commerce City. The new law means a lower increase in property taxes but also less of a refund under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

This year's assessments are based on last year's property tax values, which skyrocketed for many residents.