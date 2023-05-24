Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Jared Polis signs property tax bill designed to bring relief to homeowners

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill designed to bring homeowners property tax relief on Wednesday. The measure now needs voter approval. 

Coloradans saw increases ranging from 30% to 70%.

gov-signs-property-tax-bill-5vo-transfer-frame-77.jpg
CBS

Polis signed the bill into law outside a home in Commerce City. The new law means a lower increase in property taxes but also less of a refund under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. 

This year's assessments are based on last year's property tax values, which skyrocketed for many residents.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.