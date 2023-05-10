Colorado Democrats tout legislative successes, Republicans accuse them of "overreach"

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic leadership are declaring the legislative session a success, pointing to a record investment in education, stricter gun control and tax credits for electric vehicles, bikes and lawn equipment among other accomplishments.

"Democrats entered this session with a mandate from Colorado voters. We were asked to tackle the big issues," State Senate President Steve Fenberg said at a press conference the day after the session ended.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a press conference with Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, left, and other legislative leadership in the West foyer of the Colorado State Capitol on May 9. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

But House Republicans, who staged a walk-out on the last day, say Democrats abused their majority by using an obscure rule to limit debate on a contentious property tax measure.

"That's just dirty pool. That's not the way we came down here to legislate," said House Republican Minority Leader Mike Lynch.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie defended the decision to shut-down debate: "Filibustering and delay tactics by having bills read at length is not why we were voted into office."

She says the GOP would have run the clock out on the bill that the governor says will save the average homeowner about $600. But, they'll also get less of a refund under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. The money will be used instead to backfill some of the lost revenue to local governments and special districts.

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen accused democrats of overreaching: "When the majority party says the only way for the taxpayers to get to property tax relief is for them spend their own Taxpayer Bill of Rights refund as an element of getting to that relief, that's overreach."

Democrats also passed a bill giving every taxpayer the same TABOR refund -- about $650 -- instead of basing it on income. But it only goes into effect if voters pass the property tax measure -- Proposition HH -- in November.

Republicans say that's holding low-income earners hostage. Fenberg insisted it's an effort to help renters, who may not see as much relief from the property tax bill: "It may appear that these are politically connected but they are actually policy connected."

Republican Minority Leader Mike Lynch, in cowboy hat, and State Rep. Lisa Frizell, second from right, and surrounded by other Republican Representatives give an impromptu press conference on the West steps of the Colorado State Capitol on Monday. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lawmakers also passed a number of wildfire-related policies this session, including bills providing tax relief for fire victims, funding for a new Firehawk helicopter, and creating a state state insurer of last resort.

They also approved several housing measures, prohibiting local governments from enacting growth limits and limiting certain rental fees. But an affordable housing measure pushed by Polis failed after opposition from municipalities, who said the state was encroaching on local land use decisions.

Polis said he wasn't giving up: "People know that I am deeply committed to addressing this issue and will continue to prioritize reducing costly barriers and red tape that stand in the way of solving this issue."

Lawmakers also passed bills this session making all auto thefts a felony, limiting the costs utilities can pass on to customers, expanding the reasons for paid leave to include childcare if school is cancelled, capping the cost of EPI pens at $60 and allowing for automated prescription dispensing machines at pharmacies.

In addition to the property tax measure -- Proposition HH -- the legislature also referred Proposition EE to voters in November. It would allow the state keep about $24 million in tobacco and nicotine tax revenue for the universal preschool program.