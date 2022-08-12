Watch CBS News
Jared Fitzgerald sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for bank robbery

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A bank robber has been sentenced to 21 years in prison
Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.

Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.

Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.

In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.

