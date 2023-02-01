January in Denver was one of the coldest and snowiest on record

Last month ranked as the coldest and snowiest January in Denver 16 years and ranked among the most wintry months in the city's history.

Nearly 80% of the days in January 2023 were colder than normal and nearly half of the days last month included at least a trace of snow.

When it comes to temperatures, the average temperature for the month was 25 degrees. That was cold enough to qualify for the 17th coldest January in Denver since temperature records started in 1872. It was also the coldest January since 2007.

January 2023 was the coldest since 2007 and the 17th coldest January on record in Denver. CBS

There was also much more snow than usual for January. The month is usually the sixth snowiest month of the year because sunny, dry and chilly days usually dominate most of the month.

CBS

January 2023 was quite different with at least a trace of snow reported 15 of the 31 days. The biggest snow was from the storm that brought 9.2 inches of heavy, wet snow on January 17-18.

The month ended with 13 inches of snow which is 6.5 inches above normal. It was the 15h snowiest January in Denver since snowfall records started in 1882. It was also the snowiest January since 2007.

January 2023 was the snowiest since 2007 and the 15th snowiest January on record in Denver. CBS

February is starting much drier and a bit warmer compared to January. The next chance for any snow along the Front Range will wait until at least early next week.