Actress Jane Fonda, Congressman Ken Buck to headline Spring guest speakers at Colorado State University

Actress Jane Fonda will be among the many people Colorado State University will be bringing to campus during the Spring 2024 campus. As part of the university's speaker series, Fonda will speak at the university about her political activism.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Jane Fonda attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA) Michael Kovac/Getty Images North America

Also speaking at CSU will be speakers such as U.S. Congressman Ken Buck, the outgoing District 4 Republican representative from Windsor. Buck will speak to students and the public about his time in Washington and the current issues our society faces.

Buck and Fonda are expected to be on campus within a week of each other to start off February.

CSU President Amy Parsons told CBS News Colorado the goal of the speaker series is to provide many viewpoints to students in an effort to help them better understand a wide range of backgrounds.

"We ought to be the place (students) come in and expand their perspectives and expand their learning," Parsons said.

Parsons said the list of speakers visiting campus will include authors and others who can bring educational opportunities to the students.

Although they are intended for students and staff, most of the events will also be made open to the public.

"We are a place of learning. Part of that is the learning (students) do outside of the classroom. Getting exposed to ideas from people from very different backgrounds than them," Parsons said.

CSU plans to release their full lineup of speakers for the Spring semester on Wednesday morning.