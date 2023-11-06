100-year-old Tuskegee Airman promoted in ceremony at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

A Colorado man who served as a Tuskegee Airman was promoted to a new rank at the Air Force-Navy football game in Denver over the weekend. Col. James H. Harvey III is a Denver-area resident and recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Sen. Michael Bennet

Harvey was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel in a halftime ceremony at Empower Field at Mile High.

"James H. Harvey III has displayed incredible courage and perseverance as a 22-year veteran and member of the renowned Tuskegee Airmen. I'm honored to support his promotion and recognize his contributions to our country's history," wrote Sen. Michael Bennet in a Facebook post after taking part in the ceremony.

The game between two of this country's four service academies was held in Denver at the stadium where the Broncos play because Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy is undergoing renovations that have placed a limit on its seating capacity.

Harvey was dressed in his uniform for the transition. His daughters and a niece who attended the game with him pinned his silver eagle on it.

"All of us at LPD want to send our heartfelt congratulations to newly promoted Col. James H. Harvey III! A Tuskegee airman and Lakewood resident," Lakewood police wrote in a Facebook post. Members of the department took part in Harvey's 100th birthday celebration in July.

The Tuskegee Airmen, made up of African American military pilots, were also known as the 332nd Fighter Group's 99th Squadron. They flew missions in World War II and the Korean War and were collectively awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2007. Harvey was born in 1923 and graduated too late to serve in the former conflict but flew more than 100 missions in the Korean War.

Army wound up defeating Air Force in a 23-3 upset. Air Force (8-1) is still in position to reach the Mountain West Championship Game. They face Hawaii on Saturday night in Honolulu.