Investigators seek help to identify body found on Colorado's Western Slope

Summit County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a body found near the Officer's Gulch exit of Interstate 70, between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

Composite sketch of body found in Summit County. Summit County Sheriff's Office

"There is a family somewhere who is missing someone, and we should do anything we can to identify this person and bring closure to the family," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "... and if we find out a crime occurred, if this person was the victim of a murder, we need to hold someone accountable for that murder."

Investigators believe the man was around 5-feet, 2-inches tall, had two silver teeth and is likely of Southern or Central American heritage. They believe he was between 40 to 50 years old, with a slightly receding hairline.

While the sheriff's office said it is still investigating the cause of death in the case, they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

If you think you might be able to help in the investigation, you can contact Detective Matt Sanders at 970-423-8919, or reach dispatch at 970-668-8600.