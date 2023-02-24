Multiple vehicle slide offs shut down I-70 eastbound between West Vail, Vail Pass
Multiple vehicle slide offs shut down Interstate 70 eastbound between West Vail and Vail Pass late on Friday morning.
According to CDOT, as of 10:24 a.m., a response to the vehicle that had gone off the roadway was keeping normal traffic from moving, as the scene needed to be cleared.
Delays were expected due to safety concerns.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
