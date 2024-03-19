Team evaluates damage to Interstate 76 bridge northeast of Denver

Traffic backups continue after Interstate 76 bridge was struck by truck

Traffic backups continue after Interstate 76 bridge was struck by truck

Traffic backups continue after Interstate 76 bridge was struck by truck

Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to avoid a stretch of Interstate 76 northeast of Denver on Tuesday morning while a team evaluates damage to a bridge. One westbound lane is closed in Adams County.

CBS

CDOT had a travel alert posted on the cotrip.org website during the morning commute saying "I-76 Westbound at Dahlia bridge, milepost 9, reduced to one lane for bridge inspection and maintenance." That's in the northern Commerce City area.

CDOT says drivers should expect delays "during peak morning and afternoon travel times."

The lane reduction is projected to be in place for several days.

On Monday afternoon a truck struck the Dahlia Street bridge, which caused the construction equipment to fall off the truck's trailer. I-76 was fully closed for several hours.

CDOT

"The northbound lane, where the bridge was damaged, will remain closed while CDOT inspectors perform a more in-depth assessment on the extent of the damage to the girders and a permanent repair can be implemented," CDOT wrote in a news release later on Tuesday morning.