I-76 closed north of Denver metro area after equipment falls off tractor trailer

By Jennifer McRae

Equipment that fell off a tractor-trailer on Monday afternoon forced the closure of Interstate 76. The incident happened about 2:35 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-76 at Dahlia Street north of Commerce City. 

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene where it appears at least one piece of construction equipment, such as a frontloader and another item, fell off the tractor-trailer just beyond the overpass. 

That front loader was wedged up against the concrete barriers separating the east and westbound lanes of traffic. It is unclear whether any other vehicles were involved, however there was a tow truck on scene. 

All traffic was stopped in the area and firefighters shut down the overpass just before 3 p.m. 

Eastbound lanes were closed at CO 224/70th Avenue due to "safety concerns" according to COTrip.org

What caused the incident is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. There are backups in both directions. It is unclear when the interstate will reopen. 

