Interstate 70 back open on Colorado's Eastern Plains amid blizzard warning, dangerous driving

Blizzard Warning south and east of the Denver Metro Area

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed from Airpark Road on the eastern edge of the Denver metro area to the Colorado-Kansas border due to blizzard conditions for several hours on Tuesday morning. The interstate was also closed westbound from the Kansas line to Deer Trail in Arapahoe County. At around 10:15 a.m., the large closure was lifted in both directions on the interstate.

The city was not included in a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service, but conditions were projected to be windy in Denver.

CBS



A large winter storm on Tuesday morning is affecting Colorado's Eastern Plains as well as parts of Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said the blizzard conditions could continue through the end of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

In addition to I-70, Highway 36 leading from Byers to the Kansas line was also closed Tuesday morning. To see the latest closures, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation's cotrip.org website.