Interstate 70 westbound closed due to hazmat situation in Aurora, closure expected to last into afternoon
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Aurora late in the Monday morning rush hour after a tanker truck got in some sort of accident and began leaking flammable liquid.
A hazmat response was initiated to clean up the ethanol spill, and it was expected that there would be an extended closure between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road.
That will likely last until the mid to late afternoon.
Authorities said a detour is available using E-470 to Colfax Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.