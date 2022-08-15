Interstate 70 westbound closed due to hazmat situation in Aurora, closure expected to last into afternoon

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Aurora late in the Monday morning rush hour after a tanker truck got in some sort of accident and began leaking flammable liquid.

Crews on scene of a large tanker spill of Ethanol resulting from a Semi collision on WB I-70 just west of Colfax. No injuries reported. HazMat is on scene working on leak mitigation. Please avoid the area. Updates here. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/uqz0M3cBe4 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 15, 2022

A hazmat response was initiated to clean up the ethanol spill, and it was expected that there would be an extended closure between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road.

That will likely last until the mid to late afternoon.

#I70 westbound: Road closed due to debris on roadway between Exit 288 - US 40; Colfax Avenue and Exit 286 - Tower Road. https://t.co/jPQpNbKowQ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 15, 2022

Authorities said a detour is available using E-470 to Colfax Avenue.